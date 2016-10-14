Arabic VOD Platform Now Available on Dish, SlingTV

Dish Network and Sling TV have reached an exclusive deal with Pan-Arab broadcaster MBC Group to carry its Shahid video on demand service on select tiers to customers in the United States.

Shahid has the world’s largest library of on demand Arabic content, including series, shows and movies and has a strong worldwide customer base – the service reached about 28 million monthly unique users during Ramadan 2016, according to the company.

“Access to quality on demand content has become an elemental part of the viewing experience, and by offering Shahid we are unlocking a wealth of Arabic content that is now available in the U.S.,” said Sling TV and Dish VP of international programming Izabela Slowikowska in a statement. “Together with our existing line-up of live and VOD content, this platform gives our viewers an unparalleled experience in finding and enjoying Arabic entertainment.”

Dish customers with the Arabic Elite Super pack and Sling TV subscribers with the Arabic Mosaic package can use their respective log-in credentials to access the full Shahid library of content. Shahid can be accessed on the platform’s website or through iOS and Android Shahid apps. Viewers who wish to subscribe to Shahid but do not have a Sling TV or a Dish subscription can purchase standalone access through Sling TV for $10 per month at www.sling.com/shahid.

