AR-SAT Choses Sencore

Empresa Argentina de Soluciones Satelitales S.A. (AR-SAT) has selected Sencore MRD3187B receiver decoders for Argentina's digital TV efforts. AR-SAT, which was founded in 2006 to develop the satellite and terrestrial infrastructure for Argentina's transition to digital TV, will be using the system at a number of satellite re-transmission sites in various Argentine cities.

"Due to the size and scope of the country's digital TV project, the AR-SAT team encounters a variety of video formats that combine both standard definition and high definition signals," noted Federico Heuser, general manager of Sencore's Argentine sales partner VEC SRL, in a statement. "The MRD's ability to perform MPEG-2, MPEG-4, 4:2:0, 4:2:2, SD and HD decoding-combined with its modular architecture and dual channel processing capability--make the device an ideal solution."

AR-SAT currently provides satellite reception for Argentina's digital TV system and is responsible for delivering ISDB-Tb across the country.