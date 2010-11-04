APTV Goes Digital

AP Television News says it will spend millions to

digitize and upgrade its facilities to provide HD content, billing it as its

biggest investment since it bought Worldwide Television News (for a reported

$50 million) in 1999.

The London-based video arm of AP delivers video to

more than 1,000 broadcasters here and abroad.

"We believe 2011 is the tipping point when

the majority of the international TV news markets will want pictures in high

definition," said SVP of Business Development Daisy Verasingham

in announcing the move.

AP will transition its entertainment coverage to HD next year and add

sports and news footage by 2012.