APTV Goes Digital
AP Television News says it will spend millions to
digitize and upgrade its facilities to provide HD content, billing it as its
biggest investment since it bought Worldwide Television News (for a reported
$50 million) in 1999.
The London-based video arm of AP delivers video to
more than 1,000 broadcasters here and abroad.
"We believe 2011 is the tipping point when
the majority of the international TV news markets will want pictures in high
definition," said SVP of Business Development Daisy Verasingham
in announcing the move.
AP will transition its entertainment coverage to HD next year and add
sports and news footage by 2012.
