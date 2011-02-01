AP's Multiplatform Fashion Week

The Associated Press will be providing coverage of New York Fashion Week this month at its online channel AP Live, where the news agency will be providing live online video interviews with top fashion designers, footage from the fashion shows and a variety of other news.

Members of the AP and other publishers can add the AP Live coverage to their Web sites via an embeddable widget. The coverage is also available online at www.livestream.com/aplive.

"The AP Live platform makes it easy for our members and other publishers to offer their end-users comprehensive and immediate coverage," said Michael Dutton, global director of entertainment products at the AP. "In addition to serving up multimedia coverage, AP Live also represents an opportunity for incremental advertising revenue for publishers."

The coverage will include a "Fashion at Four" series of video interviews either posted at or live at 4 p.m. every day during Fashion Week, Feb. 10-17 as well as live and live-to-tape runway video from at least 20 shows, text and photo coverage of more than 60 shows, and multimedia packages incorporating runway photos and designer bios.

The Fashion Week coverage is part of an overall expansion of the coverage available on AP Live, which is also featuring extensive coverage of the 2011 awards season.

This coverage began with the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards and will continue through the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 13 and the 83rd Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 27 with entertainment news, interviews and live streaming from the red carpets outside the award shows.