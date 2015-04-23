AppsFlyer Launches TV Attribution Tool

The mobile ad measurement platform AppsFlyer has released a new ad measurement and attribution tool that tracks the effectiveness of television advertisements for mobile app install campaigns.

The company is billing the product, “AppsFlyer for TV Ads,” as the first product to track new installs from users in a designated market area immediately after a TV ad has run in that region so that app marketers measure their return on investment for TV ads.

The issue is an important one in an increasingly crowded app market, where developers have been expanding their marketing budgets to attract consumer interest.

“Brands, e-commerce and travel companies find television to be the new frontier of mobile app advertising,” said Oren Kaniel, AppsFlyer CEO and cofounder, in a statement. “The exposure and reach of television ads is practically unparalleled, but until now app marketers have been unable to measure the effectiveness of their TV campaigns. With AppsFlyer for TV Ads, we can track not only the number of new installs a specific TV ad brought in, but also the quality of those installs and the overall ROI for every media source within the campaign. These previously unquantifiable results can then be used as planning tools for the next round of TV advertising buying.”

AppsFlyer for TV Ads includes features for app marketers to track the effectiveness of TV ad campaigns by time, DMA, TV channel, ad creative and other categories.

It also includes post-install analytics such as user retention and lifetime value.

The product has been in beta testing with more than a dozen app marketers.

“Traditionally, we had struggled with the challenge of judging the direct effect that our TV advertising was having on new app downloads,” said Shenaly Amin, UK country manager of Leo Vegas, one of the companies involved in the beta test, in a statement. “We could see that our apps climbed the app store charts when we were on air, but we had little sense of the quality of those new installs. AppsFlyer for TV Ads has provided us with extremely valuable insights that we’ll use to optimize our TV buying strategy and ensure that the money that we spend on TV is driving the best possible results.”

AppsFlyer for TV Ads was developed in conjunction with The Mobile House, a mobile marketing agency specializing in app acquisition and retention.