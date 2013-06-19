Apple TV Tunes in HBO GO, WatchESPN
Apple announced Wednesday that the HBO GO and WatchESPN
authenticated TV Everywhere applications are now offered directly on Apple TV,
the company's broadband-connected video streaming device.
The HBO GO app offers full seasons of original series as
well as movies and behind-the-scenes extras, while WatchESPN delivers live
streams of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 and ESPN Buzzer Beater/Goal Line, as well
as segments from programs such as E:60 and Outside The Lines.
The catch is that access is limited to MSOs that have TV
Everywhere deals in place with those networks and support their Apple TV apps.
Comcast and Time Warner Cable are among the first MSOs to confirm that their
customers will be able to authenticate both HBO GO and WatchESPN on Apple's TV
streaming device.
