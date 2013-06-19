Apple TV Tunes in HBO GO, WatchESPN

Apple announced Wednesday that the HBO GO and WatchESPN

authenticated TV Everywhere applications are now offered directly on Apple TV,

the company's broadband-connected video streaming device.

The HBO GO app offers full seasons of original series as

well as movies and behind-the-scenes extras, while WatchESPN delivers live

streams of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 and ESPN Buzzer Beater/Goal Line, as well

as segments from programs such as E:60 and Outside The Lines.

The catch is that access is limited to MSOs that have TV

Everywhere deals in place with those networks and support their Apple TV apps.

Comcast and Time Warner Cable are among the first MSOs to confirm that their

customers will be able to authenticate both HBO GO and WatchESPN on Apple's TV

streaming device.

