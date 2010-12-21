Apple TV Sales To Hit 1 Million This Week

Apple expects sales of its redesigned, diskless set-top box to

surpass 1 million this week, and the company claims users are renting

and purchasing more than 400,000 TV episodes and 150,000 movies from

iTunes per day.

The computer giant began shipping the new Apple TV, priced at $99, in late September after disappointing sales of its first-generation box.

With

the launch of the slimmer set-top, Apple struck deals to offer 99-cent,

24-hour rentals of TV shows from ABC, ABC Family, Fox, Disney Channel

and BBC America. The company did not break out how many of the 400,000

episodes are rentals versus download-to-own; the rentals may be viewed

on computers and other Apple devices besides the set-top.

