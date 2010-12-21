Apple TV Sales To Hit 1 Million This Week
Apple expects sales of its redesigned, diskless set-top box to
surpass 1 million this week, and the company claims users are renting
and purchasing more than 400,000 TV episodes and 150,000 movies from
iTunes per day.
The computer giant began shipping the new Apple TV, priced at $99, in late September after disappointing sales of its first-generation box.
With
the launch of the slimmer set-top, Apple struck deals to offer 99-cent,
24-hour rentals of TV shows from ABC, ABC Family, Fox, Disney Channel
and BBC America. The company did not break out how many of the 400,000
episodes are rentals versus download-to-own; the rentals may be viewed
on computers and other Apple devices besides the set-top.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.