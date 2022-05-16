'Apple TV Plus' Debuts Bilingual Drama 'Now & Then:' What's Premiering This Week (May 16-May 22)

Apple TV Plus's unique murder mystery drama Now & Then headlines this week's list of new original series, movies and documentaries, which also includes a Prime Video sci-fi thriller headlined by Academy Award winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons.

The eight-episode Now & Then series -- shot in both Spanish and English -- stars Marina de Tavira, Rosie Perez, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú and Manolo Cardona, and follows a group of college best friends whose lives are forever changed when one of them ends up dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk, according to the streaming service.

Also on the docket for a May 20 premiere is Hulu's rom-com film The Valet, which follows the exploits of a popular actress who hires a valet to pose as her boyfriend, and Prime Video's sci-fi drama series Night Sky, in which stars Spacek and Simmons protect a intergalactic portal buried in a shed on the grounds of their house.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of May 16 to May 22 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 17 – Black Gold (documentary) – Paramount Plus

May 18 – The Deep End (documentary) – Freeform

May 19 – Angelyne (drama) – Peacock

May 19 – The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (animation) – Netflix

May 19 – The Ipcress File (drama) – AMC Plus

May 20 – Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (animation) – Disney Plus

May 20 – George Carlin’s American Dream (documentary) – HBO

May 20 – Love, Death + Robots (returning series) – Netflix

May 20 – Pause with Sam Jay (returning series) – HBO

May 20 – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (returning series) – Paramount Plus

May 22 – Two Shallow Graves (reality) – ID