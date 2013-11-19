Apple TV Plugs In PBS, Yahoo Screen
Apple has added PBS and the Yahoo Screen service to the Apple TV, the company's popular stand-alone streaming device.
PBS said it is offering a selection of full-length episodes and clips from several programs on the device, including American Masters, Frontline, Nature, and Masterpiece. It's also offering dozens of Web-originals from PBS Digital Studios.
"Many" PBS shows will be offered for viewing on Apple TV within 24 hours of their original broadcast, PBS said.
