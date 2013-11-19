Apple TV Plugs In PBS, Yahoo Screen

Apple has added PBS and the Yahoo Screen service to the Apple TV, the company's popular stand-alone streaming device.

PBS said it is offering a selection of full-length episodes and clips from several programs on the device, including American Masters, Frontline, Nature, and Masterpiece. It's also offering dozens of Web-originals from PBS Digital Studios.

"Many" PBS shows will be offered for viewing on Apple TV within 24 hours of their original broadcast, PBS said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.