Apple TV Opens Door to Amazon Prime Video

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed Monday at the company’s Apple Worldwide Developers Conference event in San Jose that Apple TV, its TV-connected streaming platform, will open access to Amazon Prime Video later this year.

Reports emerged earlier this year that Apple and Amazon were closing in on a deal that would bring Amazon Prime Video to the Apple TV without using a kluge AirPlay setup and complement support for Amazon Prime Video’s app on Apple iPhones and iPads.

A sticking point has been the fact that Apple TV competes with Amazon’s Fire TV boxes and Fire TV streaming sticks. That competitive angst was clear in the fall of 2015, when Amazon stopped selling the Apple TV and Google Chromecast adapter to instead focus on platforms that “interact well” with Amazon’s own streaming service.

