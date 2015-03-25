Apple TV Flips on CNNgo

CNN said it has launched its TV Everywhere platform, CNNgo, on the Apple TV, the app's first integration with a TV-connected device. The CNNgo app is also offered on iPads and delivered through Web browsers at CNN.com.

CNNgo, available to more than 86 million homes that receive pay-TV services from MVPDs with TVE rights, provides access to a simulcast of CNN’s live feed and an on-demand library that includes originals such as Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Finding Jesus, Mike Rowe’s Sombody’s Gotta Do It, Morgan Spurlock Inside Man, This is Life with Lisa Ling, The Wonder List with Bill Weir and Anderson Cooper’s nightly news program, AC 360°.

Via its Must See section, CNNgo on Apple TV also offers curated video clips based on topics such as world and politics to entertainment and tech.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.