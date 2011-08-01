Apple TV Box Now Streams TV Shows Purchased From iTunes

Apple released an update Monday for the Apple TV set-top that lets users stream TV shows they've purchased via the iTunes Store directly over the Internet.

Previously, to play content bought through iTunes, Apple TV customers had to use a feature called AirPlay that wirelessly streams music, video and photos from iPad, iPhone and iPod touch devices.

The computer giant last fall released the slimmed-down version of Apple TV without a hard drive, geared around streaming movie and TV show rentals. The second-generation set-top, priced at $99, began shipping in September 2010.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.