Apple TV Adds A&E, History & Lifetime Fare

A&E, History and Lifetime have launched plug-ins for the Apple TV device, offering a mix of video clips and access to ad-supported, authenticated full episodes from shows such as Bates Motel, DuckDynasty, Storage Wars, Project Runway, Devious Maids and Pawn Stars.

According to the Apple TV site, “select content” from those three channels are being offered free of charge, while additional fare is available to consumers who get access to A&E, History and Lifetime through participating multichannel video programming distributors. An A+E Networks official confirmed a Mac Rumors report that authenticated content from the trio is presently limited to customers of DirecTV, Verizon FiOS, and Cablevision Systems.

Of recent note, Comcast has begun to test authentication to “certain programmers” on the Apple TV as well as the Roku platform, Matt Strauss, Comcast Cable’s senior VP and GM of video services said last month at the Next TV Summit in New York.

