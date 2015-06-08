Apple Sets Launch of Apple Music

Apple is taking aim at subscription music services such as Spotify and Rhapsody with Apple Music, a new music app/streaming service that will feature a 24/7 live radio station called Beats 1.

The service, to launch in more than 100 countries on June 30, will fetch $9.99 per month for an individual subscription, and $14.99 per month under a family-friendly tier that will provide access to as many as six members. Apple Music will initially be offered on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and PC starting June 30, and will be available on the Apple TV and Android phones sometime this fall, the company said.

Apple will prime the pump for Apple Music with a three-month free membership. Users will get to pair music purchased or ripped from CDs at the iTunes Store alongside Apple Music service’s new streaming library, which features a catalog of more than 30 million songs. The service will also include a curated “For You” playlist and tight integration with Siri.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com