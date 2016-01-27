Apple’s Cook: VR Not a Niche

Perhaps dropping a hint of future plans revolving around virtual reality, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the emerging medium is more than a geeky novelty.

“No, I don’t think it’s a niche,” Cook said Tuesday on Apple’s fiscal Q1 call. “I think it can be…really cool and has some interesting applications.”

Cook stopped short of outlining any specific product plans Apple might have for VR, but his positive opinion comes amid what’s expected to be a big year for the category amid the recent launch of a priced-reduced version of the Samsung Gear VR mobile headset, the arrival of high-end products such as the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, and Google Cardboard, an inexpensive platform that gives mainstream consumers a taste of the technology. The Consumer Technology Association expects VR headset unit sales to reach 1.2 million units in 2016.

