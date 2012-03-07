Apple Raises Stakes With 4G High-Res iPad, Revamps Set-Top

Hoping to hold the lead in the category it pioneered, Apple introduced the next-generation iPad tablet, which features an ultra-high-resolution screen capable of displaying Blu-Ray quality video and support for high-speed LTE wireless networks.

Apple, at its press conference Wednesday in San Francisco, also showed off a new version of the $99 Apple TV set-top box. The box has a redesigned interface and support for 1080p high-definition video. Movies and TV show sold through iTunes will be available in the higher-quality format, according to Apple execs.

The next-generation iPad is priced at $499 for 16 Gigabytes of storage; $599 for 32 GB; $699 for 64 GB. The 4G wireless models will run an extra $130 on top of those prices.

Both the iPad and the enhanced Apple TV are set to be available March 16.

