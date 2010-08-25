Apple Pushes for 99-Cent TV Show Rentals: Reports

Apple is reportedly near deals with News Corp. and Walt

Disney Co. to provide 48-hour rentals of TV shows -- priced at 99 cents --

through iTunes within one day of broadcast.

Apple is hoping to secure the new agreements for ABC and Fox programs in

time for the launch of a revamped $99 Apple TV set-top designed for streaming

video over the Internet directly to televisions, to debut Sept. 7, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

Currently, Apple's

iTunes Store offers many episodes of TV shows for download, typically priced at

$1.99 each. The current generation of Apple TV units let users play movies, TV

shows and music purchased through iTunes as well as photos on their televisions.

Apple hasn't disclosed how many it has sold but the product is assumed to be a

disappointment, especially relative to the success of the iPhone and iPad

devices.

Such a rental service from Apple -- which apparently would be stocked only

with broadcast TV content -- would compete most directly with the proposed

subscription plan from Hulu, the joint venture of Disney, News Corp. and NBC

Universal.

Dubbed Hulu

Plus, that service would let customers access the current seasons of more

than 30 broadcast shows plus library content for $9.99 per month on devices

including Apple's iPad and iPhone, and Samsung TVs and Blu-ray disc players.

News Corp.'s Fox is "receptive" to the plan and Disney and Apple

are "nearing an agreement" for the 99-cent rentals, according to The

Wall Street Journal. However, CBS is unlikely to jump on board, and NBC

Universal and Viacom don't plan to participate, the newspaper reported.

Last year Apple attempted to acquire content for a monthly subscription plan

for popular TV shows -- floating a $30 per month price point -- but reportedly

faced resistance to that idea from programmers.

