Apple Launches Two New iPads

Apple has announced two new iPads, a faster

fourth generation iPad, with the traditional 9.7 inch retina screen, and a

smaller less pricy iPad mini tablet, with a 7.9 inch screen.





The

new fourth generation iPad will be start at $499 for a 16GB, WiFi version and

will offer a faster processor. It will offer twice the graphics performance

which will provide notable improvements for app developers.





The

iPad mini is 7.2mm thick, which Apple says is as thin as a pencil, weighs only

0.68 pounds and has a 10 hour battery life.





It

does not have a retina display, which is available in the third and fourth

generation iPads, but does support 4G in some of its version.





The

7.9 inch screen size is good news for developers because it means they will not

have to redesign iPad apps for the iPad mini.





Pricing

will start at $329 for 16 GB and WiFi version. That is Apple's least expensive

iPad, but it is more costly than the Kindle Fire and tablets from other

competitors, which can be bought for under $200.





Pre-orders

will begin Oct. 26 and

WiFi versions will start shipping Nov. 2.





Tablet

sales have consistently exceeded analyst expectations. In July, the CEA bumped up its tablet

revenue forecast made in January by 10.8 billion to $29.1 billion in 2012.





The

new smaller tablets could once again increase that demand in the run-up to the

holiday season.





During

the presentation, the company noted that it has passed the 100 million mark in

iPad sales and that iPads now account for 91% of the web traffic from tablets.

About 94% of the Fortune 500 companies are using or testing iPads.





The

launch will prose increased competition from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and

others that are offering smaller, less costly tablets. But the iPad mini is

still more expensive than other small tablets and it remains to be seen whether

the less expensive iPad mini will cannibalize sales of Apple's larger more

expensive iPads.





Also

during event, Apple announced new Mac computer products, including a new iMac

and a new 13 inch MacBook Pro that weighs only 3.75 pounds.





It

also noted that there were over 700,000 apps in the App Store, and 275,000 of

those are iPad apps. These apps have been downloaded some 35 billion times.





Also

more than 400 million books have been downloaded via iBooks app.



