Apple Launches iPhone 5

Apple has launched the much anticipated iPhone 5 with a larger screen, faster processor and support for 4G, LTE mobile technologies that will allow much faster data connections than the current Apple phones.

The phone will be priced at $299 for the 32GB model and $399 for 64GB model. The phone can be pre-ordered on Sept. 14 and is expected to start shipping on Sept. 21.

Even though the phone has a larger screen, with a 4-inch display, it will be 18% thinner at 7.6 mm and weight only 112 grams, which is 20% lighter than previous models.

The phone will run on iOS 6, which has over 200 new features, and has a new chip, which has a CPU that is twice as fast.

For app developers these improvements will allow pages and graphics to load faster.

U.S. carriers for the phone include Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. By the end of the year it will be in 100 countries on 240 carriers.

For news organizations using iPhones, the camera will offer improved low light capabilities. The rear camera will offer 1080p video and improved video stabilization while the front camera will have 720p video.

Battery life has been an ongoing concern and 4G connections are known to hurt battery life. Apple has no dramatic announcements here, but claimed the iPhone 5 would offer as good or better battery life than previous phones.

As part of the announcement Apple also announced a redesigned iTunes and new iPods.