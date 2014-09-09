Apple Intros Two New iPhones, Smartwatch

Apple on Tuesday unveiled two new bigger, more pixel-packed iPhone models – the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus.

The models represent the “biggest advancement in the history of iPhone,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the event, which was being live streamed, though many viewers were complaining on Twitter as the stream was buffering and breaking under the stress.

The iPhone 6 touts a 4.7-inch display and resolution of 1334x750 (over 1 million pixels), while the iPhone 6 Plus, considered a “phablet” as it’s a cross between a phone and a small tablet, has a 5.5-inch display and 1920x1080 resolution (over 2 million pixels).

