Apple Intros Thinner iPad

Apple has introduced the iPad Air 2, a next-gen tablet that is 18% thinner than the original iPad Air.

The new tablet is 6.1 millimeters wide and features a new coating that reduces reflection by 56%, the company said.

Speaking during Thursday’s new product event, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple has sold 225 million iPad units so far. “We’ve sold more iPads in first four years than any product in our history,” he said.

