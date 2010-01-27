Apple Intros The iPad
San Francisco - After months of speculation Apple CEO Steve Jobs today unveiled the iPad.
A brief introduction recapped Apple's success with the iPod - 250 million sold - and then Jobs got down to business and rolled out the iPad. The iPad is optimized for Web browsing, email and multimedia applications, Jobs said, unlike a netbook, which is not optimized for anything in particular.
