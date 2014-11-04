Apple, Google Set Cross-Platform Deal for Disney Movies

Consumers buying a Disney movie from either Apple TV or Google Play Store can watch the film on any smartphone, tablet and digital device, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Subscribers of Disney Movies Anywhere app can buy a copy of Maleficent or any Disney movie title offered through Google Play Store and watch it on an Apple TV device or iPad as well as through any portable android device. Prior to the deal neither Apple or Google allowed distribution of content across a competitor’s platform.

Both Apple and Google will play Disney at wholesale rate for each film they sell and keep any profits, regardless of what device the consumer watches the film on, according to the Journal.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.