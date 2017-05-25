Apple Eyes 5G Tests

With an eye toward future-gen mobile devices, Apple has filed an application to the FCC seeking permission to test millimeter wave technology that will factor into coming 5G networks.

"Apple Inc. seeks to assess cellular link performance in direct path and multipath environments between base station transmitters and receivers using this spectrum," Apple said in the application to the FCC that was first reported by Business Insider. "These assessments will provide engineering data relevant to the operation of devices on wireless carriers’ future 5G networks."

Per the application, Apple plans to run the tests, using the 28 GHz and 39 GHz bands, in two locations, in Milpitas, Calif., and at a location that previously served as the company’s headquarters on Mariana Avenue.

