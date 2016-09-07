Apple Debuts iPhone 7

Apple, as expected, launched the iPhone 7 on Wednesday, a product that, the company hopes, will help it rekindle sales growth in the smartphone category.

The new phone, which features a new, more responsive home button, will come in several colors, including jet black, black, gold, silver and rose gold.

The new enclosure in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are both dust- and water-resistant.

The new line also features a new 12-megapixel camera that includes a 7 megapixel Facetime HD camera, up from 5 megapixels. iPhone 7 Plus will integrate an additional 12-megapixel camera that supports both wide-angle and telephoto lens (up to 10x) capabilities.

The iPhone 7 entry model will retail for $649 while the iPhone 7 Plus starts at $769. Preorders for the phones open Sept. 9 and begin shipping Sept. 16.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.