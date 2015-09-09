Apple Debuts iPad Pro

Giving consumers a better way to view TV Everywhere apps and streaming video on the go, Apple introduced the iPad Pro, a larger version of the tablet that sports a faster CPU and a pixel-packed picture.

“Today we have the biggest news in iPad since the iPad,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The new device, which appears to provide a competitor to the Microsoft Surface, supports 5.6 pixels, 10 hours of battery life, a four-speaker audio system, and Apple’s third-gen 64-bit chip, which is about two-times faster than the A8X chip. It also supports new accessories such as the “Smart Keyboard" and the Apple Pencil, a writing and drawing instrument tailored for the new tablet. Speaking of Microsoft, execs also joined the stage to show how Microsoft Office has been optimized for the Apple iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil.

“This is desktop-class performance,” Apple’s Phil Schiller said, calling the model “the most advanced display we’ve ever built.”

