Apple Could Announce iPad Mini on Oct. 23

Apple has sent out invitations for a product announcement

event on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. PT. While the company is, as usual, keeping quiet

about its plans for the event, dozens of sites have reported in recent weeks

that the company will announce a new smaller screen tablet, which has been

dubbed the iPad mini.





Multiple reports from sites like TechCrunch and Business

Insider have indicated that the iPad mini could have a 7.85-inch display and go

on sale in November. Pricing could range from $199 to $399, according to

TechCrunch.





The new tablet would allow Apple to compete directly with

other smaller, less costly tablets, such as Amazon's Kindle, that up until now

were attractive to consumers unwilling to pay the $529.99 to $709.99 for the

newest iPads.





If Apple does launch a less expensive tablet in the run-up

to the holiday season, that could also significantly boost the penetration of

tablets, making them an even more important outlet for movies and TV

programming. Prior to the announcement, Magna Global had been predicting that

there would be nearly 69 million tablets in U.S. homes by the end of 2013.