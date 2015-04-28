Apple CEO: HBO Now ‘Incredibly Popular’

Apple isn’t saying how many of its customers have signed up for HBO Now following the recent launch of the new stand-alone OTT service, but CEO Tim Cook is happy with the early returns.

“HBO Now has been incredibly popular with Apple TV users since its debut, and it has been one of the top downloaded apps on the U.S. App Store as well,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said Monday on the company’s fiscal second quarter earnings call.

As of Tuesday morning, Apple’s app store was home to 505 HBO Now ratings/reviews.

