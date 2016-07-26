Apple Boss Drops Hint About TV Plans

The well-worn rumors about Apple’s plans to launch a virtual pay TV service got a fresh coat of paint following the company’s Q3 earnings call Tuesday.

And, for a change, the latest cycle of speculation comes directly from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who hinted about what might be in store.

“The introduction of Apple TV and tvOS last October and the subsequent OS releases and what’s coming out this fall…think of that as sort of building the foundation for what we believe can be a broader business over time,” Cook said.

He didn’t go into further detail about what else is in store, but added: “But you shouldn’t look at what’s there today and think we’ve done what we want to do.”

