Appeals Court Affirms That Dish Must Disable DVRs in TiVo Case

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling that Dish Network must disable its DVRs -- found to have infringed on a key patent owned by TiVo -- and must pay sanctions for violating prior injunctions to disable the equipment, as the parties' seven-year legal fight appears to be nearing an end. Dish says it will seek a review of the decision. For more, visit Multichannel.com.