AP Uses Streamworks for AP Video Hub

Streamworks International has expanded the streaming services it is providing to the Associated Press with an agreement to work on the recently launched AP Video Hub live news service.

Streamworks have been working with AP since September 2011 delivering a live stream to online publishers of the AP Direct. That service is the AP's raw, unedited news feed.

The new deal expands the relationship by having Streamworks to deliver this content via the AP Video Hub platform.

The AP Video Hub has been linked to Streamworks proprietary software and global delivery network from multiple sites around the world to ensure redundant paths and the ability to route signals into any OVP (open video player) or CDN (content delivery network), Streamworks reports.

"AP Video Hub allows publishers to take content which they can build commercial sales against, and pre-scheduled political events," explained Ray Mia, CEO of Streamworks in a statement. "They can also be the first to get the widest selection of live breaking news from around the world....To be the only business working with AP for all video content underscores our determination to be the leading supplier of digital video news to web-enabled devices."