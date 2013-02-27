AP Upgrades ENPS Newsroom Software

The Associated Press has released a new version of its

newsroom production software, ENPS Version 7, in a significant overhaul that

gives the system a new look, interface and tools.





AP estimates that more than half of all the broadcast news

in the world is produced on ENPS.





The upgrade pays particular attention to new features for

producing news content for multiple platforms.





"This new version of ENPS brings our customers and prospects

the most advanced news production system on the planet," said Lee Perryman,

director of ENPS, in statement. "It removes obstacles other systems put in the

way of true multiplatform production."





New features include a new interface; features to more

easily create content for broadcast, online and social media; integrated;

calendar-based planning tools; and an ENPS Dashboard with a custom view of the

day's latest information -- wires, media, assignments, etc.





Existing ENPS customers can get the upgrade at no additional

charge.



