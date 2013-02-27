AP Upgrades ENPS Newsroom Software
The Associated Press has released a new version of its
newsroom production software, ENPS Version 7, in a significant overhaul that
gives the system a new look, interface and tools.
AP estimates that more than half of all the broadcast news
in the world is produced on ENPS.
The upgrade pays particular attention to new features for
producing news content for multiple platforms.
"This new version of ENPS brings our customers and prospects
the most advanced news production system on the planet," said Lee Perryman,
director of ENPS, in statement. "It removes obstacles other systems put in the
way of true multiplatform production."
New features include a new interface; features to more
easily create content for broadcast, online and social media; integrated;
calendar-based planning tools; and an ENPS Dashboard with a custom view of the
day's latest information -- wires, media, assignments, etc.
Existing ENPS customers can get the upgrade at no additional
charge.
