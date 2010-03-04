AP Taps Livestream For Oscars Coverage

The

Associated Press will use video streaming technology from New York-based

Livestream to capture Hollywood stars arriving

on the red carpet at this Sunday's 82nd Annual Academy Awards and

make the coverage freely available to consumers through AT&T Entertainment's

Website.

AP

Live's "Oscars Red Carpet" coverage features a newly launched embeddable video

widget with live feeds, social media elements, on-demand clips, photos and news

of major entertainment events. It is being distributed on www.livestream.com/aplive, Facebook.com/aplive and syndicated to

AP publishers and other distribution channels including AT&T Entertainment,

http://entertainment.att.net. On

March 7, the service will feature live red-carpet reports from AP Global

Entertainment Editor Alicia Quarles, who will be on-camera in Hollywood from 6 to 8 p.m. ET. During the

awards show and throughout the after-parties, AP reporters will also post

updates to the interactive chats via Twitter and Facebook.

After

the Oscars, AP Live will continue to feature daily and weekly celebrity

interviews and packaged content such as movie previews.

"This

is the biggest Hollywood event of the year,

and we are excited to introduce a new way for breaking news and entertainment

fans to experience the Oscars," said AP Global Director of Entertainment

Products Michael Dutton in a statement. "We're thrilled to team up with

Livestream, as AP continues to pioneer the distribution of packaged news and

event content using emerging technologies."

"AP

Live is an exciting new service that will help us deliver real-time, compelling

events to AT&T Entertainment visitors," added AT&T Converged Services Senior

VP Dan York in a statement. "This is another example of how we continue to

bring popular content to consumers in more places."

Livestream's

technology is already used by broadcasters such Fox-owned WNYW New York and

CSPAN to produce streaming video coverage. The company, which counts Gannett as

an investor, has also created a portable "Livepack" system that uses 3G/EVDO

cellular modems to backhaul live video from the field.

"Through this strategic content and platform deal, we have

launched the AP Live player which will feature year-round entertainment events

coverage and daily live celebrity interviews," said Livestream CEO Max Haot in

a statement. "We look forward to supporting AP as they move forward to

cultivate their events-based reporting for millions of fans across all screens

and platforms."