AP Takes Stake in Bambuser

As part of an effort to improve the live user-generated

content it can stream from breaking news events, The Associated Press has taken

a minority stake in Bambuser.





Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.





The deal builds on an existing three-year editorial

relationship with Bambuser, which has developed technology for users to

broadcast, watch and share live video through mobile phones and computers. Last

year, AP inked an agreement giving the news agency exclusive real-time video

syndication rights to content from participating Bambuser users.





As part of the deal to take a minority stake, AP's director

of global video news, Sandy MacIntyre, will take a seat on Bambuser's board as

a non-executive director.





"User-generated video content of live and breaking news

is the new frontier of news generation," MacIntyre said. "Bambuser is

the proven platform for eyewitnesses around the world to stream their video

content and has been invaluable to the AP over the past year, allowing us to

access footage of verifiable breaking news stories that would simply not have

been possible before. Moreover, we have always been deeply impressed by the

proven technology from the small but very talented team at Bambuser."





Hans Eriksson, executive chairman at Bambuser, added in a

statement that "working so closely with the AP over the last year has

proven the huge demand for user-generated video content. This equity investment

is an important milestone in Bambuser's journey as it not only brings our two

organizations closer, but enables us to share our expertise to an even greater

extent."





Eriksson also noted that Bambuser continues to

improve its platform and recently rolled out a new software development kit

(SDK) that enables customers to integrate and customize live video broadcasting

capabilities directly into their consumer apps for iOS and Android with just a

few lines of code.