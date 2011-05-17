AP Renews Civolution Deal

Associated Press has renewed and expanded its multi-year deal with Civolution to use the vendor's Teletrax television monitoring solution to track broadcast usage of its video news content. Under the new agreement, AP tripled the number of channels to be monitored, and the agreement was expanded to include SNTV, a sports video agency that is a partnership between AP and IMG Media.

"Civolution provides us with detailed intelligence on the legitimate use of our content within minutes of airing," noted Markus Ickstadt, AP's director of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa in a statement. "The information gathered is crucial for us. By knowing exactly what content aired, how long it aired and who used our content, we can truly understand our clients' usage and needs [and]...offer our customers more relevant packages and value-based pricing options."

In terms of SNTV, it will utilize Teletrax to better understand the reach and performance of their sports stories and better manage their inventory and resources.

"We are delighted that AP has renewed and extended its agreement with Civolution and that SNTV is part of this new agreement'' added Andy Nobbs, chief commercial officer at Civolution in a statement. "In such a fast changing environment, news executives need to constantly be aware of up to the minute market trends. The Teletrax - Television Monitoring solution plays a pivotal role in enabling organizations like AP and SNTV to control and manage their news inventory and media assets.''