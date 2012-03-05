AP Mobile News App Gets A Redesign

The Associated Press has released a major redesign of its AP Mobile app that includes an new look, more in-depth coverage of big stories and expanded local coverage from over 1,000 sources, such as AP member newspapers and broadcasters around the country.

The new app, for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch users, also offers additional customization features and social media tools.

"AP Mobile is now the most robust and easy-to-navigate app for news," noted Tom Curley, president and CEO of The Associated Press, in a statement. "It combines customizable news feeds, news stories from local publications and breaking news from around the world all into one interface. The new design and feature set of the AP Mobile app set a new standard for how people consume news on their iPad, iPhone and iPod touch in what is sure to be an extraordinary year for news."

Prior to the release of the new version, the AP Mobile app had been downloaded by more than 3.5 million iPad, iPhone and iPod touch users since it first bowed four years ago.

The Local News section will enable users to view stories by brand as well as by geographic location. Participating publishers and broadcasters will select the stories for the app from their own news reports.

The app also offers expanded opportunities for local and national advertisers. "Along with our goal of adapting to how people want to get their news, we believe our new look opens up exciting opportunities for sponsors and advertisers," said Michael Boord, global director of AP Mobile in a statement.