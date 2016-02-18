AP Launches Virtual Reality Channel

The Associated Press is looking to give Web surfers a different perspective on the news. Make that lots of different perspectives.

AP is launching a virtual reality/360 video digital channel in collaboration with AMD, which will provide image rendering and graphic tech.

AP has already used VR technology for a story about Worldport, a Kentucky packaging and sorting facility, and a story about a migrant camp in Calais, France, as well as providing some self-guided tours of the Star Wars opening and some high-end accommodations for well-heeled travelers.

AP says it will have complete control over the editorial content on the new channel, which is at www.bigstory.ap.org/VR360.

“Each new publishing technology reinvents how we experience news, and VR promises the next revolution by immersing us deep in a story,” said Paul Cheung, AP’s director of interactive and digital news production, in a statement.