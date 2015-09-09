AP Launches Commercial Branding Arm

AP is getting into the marketing business, big time.

The Associated Press has launched a commercial production division to provide end-to-end branding services for clients through "multi-format storytelling."

The new AP Content Services division will supply talent, tech and distribution to "drive sales and audience acquisition."

It will be separate from the AP newsroom and will not use any AP editorial staff.

"Brands have worked with the award-winning AP Assignments photo and video team – also separate from the AP newsroom and news staff – for years," AP said in a statement, "and can now pursue content marketing initiatives with photographers, videographers and writers around the world to develop custom content and curate licensed content tailored to their messaging and audiences."

"Whether it’s a photo shoot in Los Angeles, a video shoot in rural Congo, a live interview in Jakarta or a press event in Paris, our Content Services team provides access to excellent content creators and distribution services to deliver the right messages to the right audiences,” said Elisabeth Sugy, manager of content services.