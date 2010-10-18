AP to Launch Online Rights/Protection/Measurement Clearinghouse

The Associated Press is creating a separate

arm to handle clearing the rights to its news content online and helping

provide tools to protect it, so that members can manage the distribution of

their content beyond their own Web sites, including on new mobile platforms.

That was the word from AP President Tom Curley in

a speech to the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association meeting Monday in

Austin, Texas.

Echoing predictions by FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski of the

importance of wireless broadband, Curley argues that will become the new

broadband marketplace of ideals. "To be online will mean you are mobile or

at the least connected wirelessly, he said.

Curley pointed out that more than 70 broadcast and

newspaper AP members are using smart-phone apps developed by AP and Verve

Wireless.

AP News Registry already allows members to tag and

track their content, but the clearinghouse plan will build on that,

creating a separate entity providing a number of different ways to license

content, as well as track its consumption. But Curley said the AP-owned model

"is not the right one," so the clearinghouse will be a

separate entity that serves AP and other content providers, he said.

Curley said the new clearinghouse is a reaction to

the fact that content has been losing value on the Internet thanks to secondary

markets that have drained it through copying, pasting and aggregating. He also

suggested some of the wound had been self-inflicted as others found more

innovative ways to repurpose and deliver the news.

AP will also boost efforts to help members create

new mobile and iPad apps. That is because Curley predicts that within two

years, news consumption will "almost certainly have shifted to

screen-based viewing" from, say, newspaper front pages.

He said he wants AP members to be the ones to

create and collect value for news product beyond their own Web sites, as others

now do.

"It really is now or never," he said. "The shift to

online consumption has moved well past the tipping point."