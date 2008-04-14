AP Goes Mobile with New Mobile News Network

The AP is going mobile. The nonprofit news cooperative, which recently beefed up its entertainment news staff, announced the formation of the Mobile News Network, which will deliver news to smart phones including Apple's iPhone.

The announcement was made by CEO Tom Curley at the AP’s annual meeting Monday in Washington, D.C.

The network is the first product from the AP’s Digital Cooperative, which was formed to identify digital opportunities for AP content. It is currently being tested with a small number of Digital Cooperative participants and is expected to launch on a wider basis this summer.

"The formation of the Mobile News Network positions members to capture opportunities on high-growth mobile platforms," Curley said in his report. “The Mobile News Network will provide a national platform for smart-phone users to access local content from brands they trust.”

Members will also have the opportunity to sell local advertising on the network.

The company is working with mobile-phone manufacturers and carriers to develop a user interface that can support the AP’s offerings, including news stories, photos and video.