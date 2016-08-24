AP App Set Up to Deliver Eyeballs to News Outlet Members

The Associated Press has launched a new breaking news app, AP News, for iOS users (iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch) that could help drive traffic to TV station websites.

The app (version 1.9) allows users to personalize their news with customized feeds and news alerts.

There will also be curated pages by topic—sports, politics—and an opportunity for more local content from AP member news outlets, which include numerous TV stations. A benefit to those stations of the app is that it "seamlessly" transitions users to those member websites for coverage of local interest stories from broadcasters and newspapers, says AP.

Global director of AP Mobile Michael Boord calls it an immersive, simple but very visual way to "showcase the best of AP and its members."

The free app is downloadable here.