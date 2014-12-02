AOL Snares Vidible

AOL announced Monday that it has acquired Vidible Inc., an automated cross-screen video management and exchange platform for buyers and sellers that will help AOL expand the global scale of its video distribution and syndication capabilities.

Financial terms were not disclosed (Re/code reported that it’s in the neighborhood of $50 million), but the purchase gives AOL access to a set of “self-service” tools with real-time reporting for content creators and publishers. AOL said it will plug Vidible’s platform into its own systems, including ONE by AOL. AOL snapped up programmatic advertising specialist Adap.tv last year for $405 million.

Founded in 2012, Bellevue, Wash., Vidible operates a programmatic-style content exchange platform that handles more than 300,000 videos and more than 800 million monthly video plays, adding to AOL’s library of 1 million “premium” videos.

