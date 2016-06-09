AOL, Rogers Media Strike Programmatic TV Deal

AOL said it has teamed up with Rogers Media to launch a programmatic private marketplace for linear TV advertising in Canada.

AOL, which introduced a self-serve programmatic TV product in early April, said the partnership will enable advertisers and ad agencies to buy targeted, data-driven campaigns across Roger Media’s full portfolio. Custom data segments will also be available for purchase programmatically in 2017, AOL said.

“With data being the catalyst for change in the TV media landscape, we are experiencing a shift to automation that is happening at an accelerated pace across the globe,” Dan Ackerman, senior VP, programmatic TV at AOL, said in a statement. “This initiative combines the premium TV inventory, intelligent automation, and data at scale necessary to drive real incremental value for advertisers and greater efficiency and yield for TV networks."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.