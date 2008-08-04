AOL Relaunching Video Portal

AOL is relaunching its two-year-old video portal and expanding its integration with other AOL verticals.

AOL programming sites -- such as AOL Music, AOL Television and GameDaily -- will all see more targeted video content as part of the relaunch.

The portal will also feature a new relevant video finder to locate videos that might appeal to the viewer’s tastes.

In addition, it will enable new advertising opportunities, including contextual-placement advertising and video-channel sponsorships.

“The redesigned AOL Video portal builds upon what we’ve learned is the critical importance of combining industry-leading technology with a unique, easy-to-navigate user experience,” said Kevin Conroy, AOL executive vice president, in announcing the relaunch.

AOL said its video portal is the only of its kind to have online syndication deals with all four broadcast networks and the only site to have an agreement with ESPN. It also has deals with MTV Networks and Discovery Networks, among others.

The site features music videos, movie trailers, news clips and viral videos to go along with full-length TV shows.