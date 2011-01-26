AOL, Klum Team Up for Digital Content Partnership

Supermodel-turned-media-mogul Heidi Klum and AOL Inc. announced

Wednesday a digital content partnership to create exclusive original

programming for AOL.com.

Klum and Project Runway producer Full Picture Entertainment will

team up to create video content, articles, blogs and photo galleries

targeting women's interests and lifestyle.

The partnership is the latest in a series of recent acquisitions and

partnerships from AOL, including TechCrunch and Endemol, and aligns with

Chairman and CEO Tim Armstrong's plan for rebranding the Website.

"Our objective in 2011 is to make AOL the first choice online

destination for women," he said. "This announcement with Heidi Klum is

another great example of how AOL is committed to building high quality

branded content with the best partners in the business, serving both our

users and our advertisers."

"During my 15 years in the business, I've received so many questions on a

variety of topics from my favorite toothbrush to juggling family and a

busy work schedule. I'm bringing in the experts that have helped me over

the years to help inspire you!" said Klum. "Women are looking for

content that speaks to every part of their lives. Right now, advice

seems so scattered online. I have created a place on AOL that's really

one-stop-shopping: for women as moms, wives, workers, friends and their

most creative selves. We're working hard to make sure you enjoy it a few

months from now. Stay tuned!"