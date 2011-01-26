AOL, Klum Team Up for Digital Content Partnership
Supermodel-turned-media-mogul Heidi Klum and AOL Inc. announced
Wednesday a digital content partnership to create exclusive original
programming for AOL.com.
Klum and Project Runway producer Full Picture Entertainment will
team up to create video content, articles, blogs and photo galleries
targeting women's interests and lifestyle.
The partnership is the latest in a series of recent acquisitions and
partnerships from AOL, including TechCrunch and Endemol, and aligns with
Chairman and CEO Tim Armstrong's plan for rebranding the Website.
"Our objective in 2011 is to make AOL the first choice online
destination for women," he said. "This announcement with Heidi Klum is
another great example of how AOL is committed to building high quality
branded content with the best partners in the business, serving both our
users and our advertisers."
"During my 15 years in the business, I've received so many questions on a
variety of topics from my favorite toothbrush to juggling family and a
busy work schedule. I'm bringing in the experts that have helped me over
the years to help inspire you!" said Klum. "Women are looking for
content that speaks to every part of their lives. Right now, advice
seems so scattered online. I have created a place on AOL that's really
one-stop-shopping: for women as moms, wives, workers, friends and their
most creative selves. We're working hard to make sure you enjoy it a few
months from now. Stay tuned!"
