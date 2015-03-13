AOL, Endemol Land on Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a startup that launched a curated, linear-style OTT service about a year ago, said it has inked deals to offer syndicated and original content from AOL and Endemol beyond USA.

The deal will give Pluto TV access to originals from AOL and content featuring artists such as Pitbull, Michelle Phan and Andy Milonakis via Endemol, enabling it to expand a lineup that already consists of more than 100 free, ad-supported virtual channels, including QVC, Newsy and genres such as top 40 music, kickboxing, tech news and soccer.

“Pluto TV’s curation team is always looking for exciting, new content to offer our viewers. Partnering with AOL and Endemol beyond USA, two of the biggest content providers in the world, opens up a new avenue of quality content for Pluto TV viewers to enjoy,” said Pluto TV CEO Tom Ryan in a statement.

