AOL Becomes ‘ONE’ With Programmatic Advertising

AOL has launched ONE by AOL, billing it as an open, unified programmatic platform for multiple screens, including television.

In conjunction with the launch, AOL said it will consolidate most of its programmatic brands under the ONE umbrella, including Adap.tv and Adap.tv Marketplace (video and TV), AdLearn Open Platform (display), Audience (formerly AOL’s data management platform), and Convertro (attribution). Convertro will also be sold on a standalone basis under the Convertro brand.

Other brands, including Gravity, Pictela, AdTech, and Marketplace by AdTech will sunset on a “rolling basis” as they are integrated with AOL ONE, the company said.

