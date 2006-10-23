AOL Adds Paramount Movie Downloads

AOL Video has added Paramount movies to its paid-download service. Movies will be available for download for between $9.99 and $19.99 a movie. AOL previously cut deals to sell movies from 20th Century Fox, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros. Select Paramount's new releases and library content, including Nacho Libre and Breakfast at Tiffany's, will be offered.

Additionally, the service has added several new channels to its broadband video-on-demand lineup. They include folklore TV network BlueHighways TV; job management programmer The Employment & Careers Channel; hip hop programmer The Hip Hop Hall of Fame; mind and body channel MyPath*TV; and vacation market TV channel Plum.