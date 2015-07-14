AnyClip Raises $21M

AnyClip Media, a startup that makes a content marketing platform for premium video, has raised a $21 million round of funding led by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich’s Ervington Investments and Limelight Networks.

Current shareholders Jerusalem Venture Partners and GTI also participated in the round. Other investors include Bob Pittman and former Sony of America president and CEO Mickey Schulhof.

AnyClip said its in-stream system enables content owners, advertisers and publishers to distribute branded video to more than 200,000 sites, noting that its platform analyzes every video and extracts data from 50 categories and more than 200 subcategories and stores billions of “metadata points” in a searchable online database. Its video players can index the contexts of Web pages, enabling its “Sense and Match” technology to curate custom playlists, which include targeted advertisements paired with premium video content.

