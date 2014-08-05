Anvato Turns Up ‘Turn-Key’ TV Everywhere Platform

Tying in elements that are powering multiscreen offerings from broadcasters and programmers such as NBCUniversal and Fox, Anvato has launched a “turn-key” TV Everywhere platform that is tailored for cable operators and other types of multichannel video programming distributors [MVPDs].

Called Anvato Watch, the platform aims to simplify and streamline typically complex systems that deliver authenticated video services to an array of devices, including PCs, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles.

Anvato already powers TVE and online video offerings for customers such as NBCU, Fox Sports, Univision, Hearst Digital Media, Lin Media, Gray Television, and Journal Broadcast Group, and is now extending its product set and best practices to the MVPD world, Matt Smith, Anvato’s chief evangelist said.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.